UPDATE 2-GSK scraps plan to list HIV drugs business and shields dividend

* Reduces cash return to shareholders, protects dividend
* Sets mid-term targets for growth of business units
* Q1 core EPS 17.3p vs consensus 17.4p
* Q1 revenue 5.62 billion pounds, in line with consensus
(Adds reaction and context)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 6 GlaxoSmithKline scrapped
plans to float its HIV drug business on Wednesday and promised
to pay a steady dividend for three years, setting out long-term
growth targets after the biggest shake-up in its 15-year
history.
It also scaled back plans to return 4 billion pounds ($6
billion) of cash flowing from a $20 billion-plus asset swap with
Novartis to investors, opting instead to pay a 1
billion special dividend.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty is under pressure to
demonstrate that the Novartis deal can revive GSK's fortunes by
focusing it on consumer health and vaccines, following a slide
in lung drug sales and a damaging corruption scandal in China.
Despite a worse than expected earnings outlook for this
year, Witty said GSK was on course to return to growth in the
medium term and group sales would rise by a low-to-mid single
digit percentage rate annually from 2016 to 2020.
Its pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer health businesses
should increase annual sales by low single digits, mid-to-high
single digits and mid single digits respectively.
Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the forecast
should boost investor confidence, particularly since GSK said
its pharma outlook included the impact of potential generic
copies of its lung drug Advair launching in the United States.
Witty said he had ditched plans for a multibillion-pound
listing of its HIV unit ViiV Healthcare because of the strong
outlook for the business.
And he played down the chances of GSK splitting up into its
component parts within the next four to five years, although
this could still be an option in the longer term.
LESS RISKY
Britain's biggest drugmaker sold its cancer drugs portfolio
to Novartis, while buying Novartis's vaccines and at the same
time increasing its consumer health business through a joint
venture with the Swiss company.
This reduces GSK's reliance on risky drug development and
increases its exposure to more stable consumer and vaccines
operations, both of which have long-lasting products but, in the
case of consumer health, lower margins.
Some investors question the wisdom of reducing exposure to
prescription drug development at a time when rivals in the
industry are exploiting the latest science to produce a range of
potential new blockbusters, particularly in cancer.
But Witty is betting on diversification and sees its
enlarged consumer health division as a powerful player in an
expanding market.
"We have a different view to other companies," Witty told
reporters, arguing that fiscal pressures meant prescription drug
prices in the United States could not keep on rising.
He may not have much time to prove his case. With new
Chairman Philip Hampton taking the helm at the drugmaker's
annual meeting on Thursday, Witty needs to show his strategy can
reverse several years of underperformance.
"Andrew Witty desperately needs this to succeed in order to
leave a legacy worth remembering," said Mick Cooper, analyst at
Edison Investment Research.
GSK also announced a fall in first-quarter earnings, hit by
declining sales and prices for Advair.
Quarterly sales were 5.62 billion pounds, unchanged from a
year earlier in sterling terms, while core earnings per share
(EPS) fell 18 percent to 17.3 pence.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 5.62 billion
pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 17.4
pence, according to Thomson Reuters.
GSK shares were 1.3 percent higher by 1405 GMT.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)