UPDATE 2-New GlaxoSmithKline CEO wants fewer, bigger new drug launches

* Walmsley says pharma pipeline is top priority
* GSK faces challenges from generic Advair, Gilead HIV drug
* Q1 adjusted EPS 25.0 pence vs consensus 24.5p
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 26 GlaxoSmithKline's new
chief executive aims to improve returns in drug development, and
wants fewer but bigger new medicine launches.
In her first comments since taking over on April 1, Emma
Walmsley, 47, said on Wednesday that her priority was the
pharmaceuticals unit, where she wants commercial considerations
to be given greater weight in early investment decisions.
"We'd like to have probably fewer and more focused
priorities, to have bigger launches," she told reporters, after
announcing first-quarter results, adding this would involve
tough choices and the closure of some research programmes.
Her approach represents a shift for GSK, which has recently
had a large number of new drug launches but has not come up with
the kind of multibillion-dollar blockbusters produced by Big
Pharma rivals.
Walmsley, who previously headed GSK's consumer division
after 17 years at L'Oreal, said she would set out her
detailed vision for the company alongside half-year results in
July.
Under previous CEO Andrew Witty, GSK has built up a
diversified business, with its core pharmaceuticals operation
buttressed by large consumer health and vaccine units - a
structure Walmsley said had "both logic and benefit".
Still, the company has struggled to deliver decent returns
to investors for around five years, due to sluggish drug sales,
although in recent quarters it has returned to steady growth.
Since last June, it has been buoyed by a drop in sterling in
the wake of the Brexit vote, which has flattered results since
the vast majority of its sales are made overseas.
First-quarter results were slightly better than expected,
keeping Britain's biggest drugmaker on track to hit financial
targets in 2017 as it braces for generic competition to
blockbuster lung drug Advair.
Sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 19 and 31
percent respectively to 7.38 billion pounds ($9.46 billion) and
25.0 pence. Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 7.26
billion pounds and EPS of 24.5p, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"This is a positive start for the year with sales growth in
all three of our businesses and an improvement in the group's
operating margin," Walmsley said.
However, Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said sales
were boosted in large part by a strong vaccines performance,
thanks to several big orders falling in the quarter, and GSK
shares slipped around 1.5 percent.
GENERIC ADVAIR
Walmsley is the first woman to lead a top global drugmaker
and stands out among Big Pharma bosses as a consumer brands guru
rather than a prescription medicines expert.
She is set to continue funding GSK's dividend, a major lure
for investors, at an unchanged level this year. That still
leaves her scope for deals, which she said would most likely
involve buying in early-stage experimental drugs.
"We will be continuing to look externally, if that is the
right way for us to make sure we have a really strong pipeline
to deliver returns," she said.
GSK last month won a short-term reprieve from the threat of
generic Advair when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
delayed approval of Mylan's copy of the inhaler for
asthma and chronic lung disease.
But with another substitutable Advair generic from Hikma
potentially winning a green light by May 10, GSK
reiterated that generic Advair could still dent full-year
profits.
It predicts that EPS, in constant currencies, will be flat
to slightly lower in 2017, if substitutable Advair generics
arrive in the United States by mid-year. If they don't launch in
2017, EPS should rise between 5 and 7 percent.
With Advair generics looming, GSK needs to prove it can
maintain its lead in the respiratory medicine field, where an
experimental three-in-one drug inhaler will be critical to
future success.
It also faces competition in HIV treatment, where Gilead's
new drug bictegravir is shaping up as a potent rival to
GSK's best-selling dolutegravir.
Significantly, Walmsley's first senior appointment as
CEO-designate was to poach Luke Miels from AstraZeneca
as head of pharma, making him a key lieutenant as the company
prepares for the next big wave of new drug launches in the
2020s. GSK is discussing his start date with AstraZeneca.
($1 = 0.7798 pounds)
(Editing by Martinne Geller)