RPT-New drugs help GSK offset drag of flagging Advair sales

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
(Repeats with no change in text)
LONDON Feb 3 Growing demand for new drugs helped GlaxoSmithKline beat forecasts for fourth-quarter earnings by a small margin on Wednesday, offsetting a continued slide in sales of its older Advair respiratory medicine.
Sales, in sterling terms, rose 2 percent to 6.29 billion pounds ($9.12 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, generating core earnings per share (EPS) down 34 percent at 18.1 pence.
Analysts on average had forecast sales of 6.25 billion pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 17.9p, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained