British imports of cheap medicines dry up as pound falls

* Parallel trade in drugs in decline since Brexit vote
* Trade may end altogether depending on exit terms -GSK CEO
LONDON, Oct 26 The supply of cut-price branded
prescription drugs into Britain is drying up as a sharp fall in
sterling erodes profit margins for wholesalers engaged in the
so-called parallel trade.
Drugs, like other goods, can be freely traded across
Europe's single market and Britain, along with Germany, has long
been a profitable destination market for parallel traders who
buy supplies in countries where prices are lower, like Greece.
That import business is now being disrupted by the pound's
big fall since Britons voted to leave the European Union in
June, the head of the country's biggest drugmaker said on
Wednesday.
"What we are seeing is a deceleration of parallel trade,"
Andrew Witty, chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, told
reporters in a post-results call. "If the pound remains
suppressed or at these new lower levels, you would expect to see
less import, more export."
Parallel imports from lower-cost European countries can
result in savings for Britain's National Health Service, since
the trade may account for 25 to 30 percent of supplies of some
popular medicines.
There is a debate, however, as to how much of the price
arbitrage benefit goes to the state-run health system in terms
of lower costs and how much ends up being pocketed as profit by
wholesalers.
In the long run Britain's intention to leave the EU could
shut down this parallel trade altogether - something Witty said
GSK was considering in its long-term supply chain planning.
"Depending on what happens in terms of the ultimate Brexit
negotiations between the UK and the European Union, under
various circumstances parallel trade may have to cease in
entirety because parallel trade is a function of free movement
of goods and services," he said.
"Therefore, we have to at least consider the possibility
that, if within certain scenarios that didn't happen, parallel
trade between the UK and the European Union presumably would no
longer be legal."
