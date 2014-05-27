版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 28日 星期三 02:07 BJT

GSK says faces UK serious fraud investigation

LONDON May 27 GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Tuesday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a formal criminal investigation into its commercial practices.

GSK said in a statement that it would cooperate fully with the SFO and was committed to operating its business to the highest ethical standards.

The statement gave no further details about the investigation. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐