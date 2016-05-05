GlaxoSmithKline chairman says break-up not on the cards

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
LONDON May 5 GlaxoSmithKline's chairman said on Thursday that a break-up of the pharmaceuticals group is not something that is being considered at all at present.
Philip Hampton said at GSK's annual meeting that the focus was instead on boosting the performance of the group's consumer division, which sells products ranging from headache pills to toothpaste.
Britain's biggest drugmaker is in the process of seeking a new chief executive and is under pressure from some shareholders to consider breaking up and spinning off consumer health. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.