2016年 5月 5日 星期四

GlaxoSmithKline chairman says break-up not on the cards

LONDON May 5 GlaxoSmithKline's chairman said on Thursday that a break-up of the pharmaceuticals group is not something that is being considered at all at present.

Philip Hampton said at GSK's annual meeting that the focus was instead on boosting the performance of the group's consumer division, which sells products ranging from headache pills to toothpaste.

Britain's biggest drugmaker is in the process of seeking a new chief executive and is under pressure from some shareholders to consider breaking up and spinning off consumer health. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alexander Smith)

