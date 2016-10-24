版本:
GSK seeks U.S. approval for shingles vaccine Shingrix

LONDON Oct 24 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had filed its shingles vaccine Shingrix for U.S. regulatory approval, bringing the potential blockbuster a step closer to market.

Shingrix is viewed by analysts as among the British drugmaker's most promising experimental products, since it has shown greater protection among older recipients than Merck & Co's rival shot Zostavax.

GSK said it planned to file Shingrix for European and Canadian approval before the end of this year, with Japan following in 2017. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)

