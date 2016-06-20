GlaxoSmithKline says lung drug meets late-stage study goals

UPDATE 1-China's Xi says Chinese economy to keep growing steadily
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.
June 20 Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said its experimental combination therapy for a chronic lung problem met the main goal of a late-stage study, allowing the company to apply for marketing of the drug by the end of 2016.
The company said the study met its two main goals of significantly improving lung functions in patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on two scales compared to AstraZeneca Plc's Symbicort.
GlaxoSmithKline, which is a market leader in respiratory medicine, is competing with rivals such as AstraZeneca and Novartis AG to use three different mechanisms of action in a single inhaler to help open the airways of patients with more severe disease. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, Jan 16 Britain's credit export agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), signed its first direct loan deal in Africa on Monday, providing $310 million to GE Oil & Gas to supply equipment for an oil and gas project in Ghana.
LONDON, Jan 16 German driver Pascal Wehrlein will race for Sauber this season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Monday in a move that clears the way for Finland's Valtteri Bottas to join world champions Mercedes.