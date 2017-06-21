GSK wins $235 million from Teva in Coreg patent trial

| June 21
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline
Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent
covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
A federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday found that
Teva willfully infringed the patent in connection with its sales
of a generic version of the drug with a label indicating it
could be used for treating chronic heart failure.
The jury rejected Teva's contention that the patent was
invalid. It awarded GSK $234.1 million in lost profits and said
the drug company deserved an additional $1.4 million in
royalties.
GSK in a statement said that it was pleased with the trial's
outcome. Teva said it was disappointed.
"We still intend to present our equitable defenses to the
court at a separate hearing which could eliminate the liability
determination or significantly reduce the assessed damages,"
Teva said in a statement. "We are also considering an appeal."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Teva's
generic version of Coreg, or carvedilol, in 2007.
GSK said that while Teva's FDA application had a carve-out
to address its use for treating chronic heart failure, which GSK
said remained under patent, the generic drugmaker changed its
label in 2011 to add that use.
GSK said that as a result, Teva induced healthcare providers
to infringe its patent by selling a generic version of the drug
and marketing it as a substitute for Coreg.
The case is GlaxoSmithKline LLC et al v. Teva
Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, U.S. District Court, District of
Delaware, No. 14-cv-00878.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)