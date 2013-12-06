GSK, Theravance asthma drug shows improved lung function in study

Dec 6 GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance Inc
said on Friday that their combination therapy met the
main goal of improving lung function in asthma patients in a
late-stage trial.
The therapy consists of the corticosteroid, fluticasone
furoate, which reduces inflammation, and a long-acting
beta-agonist, called vilanterol, which is designed to open the
airways.
The drug, already approved in the U.S. to treat chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) under the brand name Breo,
proved more effective than fluticasone furoate alone for
patients with moderate to severe asthma at the end of a 12-week
treatment period.
The drug is inhaled through a palm-sized device called
Ellipta. It is approved for both COPD and asthma in Europe,
where it is sold as Relvar.
The most common side effects reported in the treatment
period included headache, upper respiratory tract infection and
influenza.
The drug is one of two new medicines GSK is relying on to
reinvigorate its respiratory business as the company's $8
billion-a-year blockbuster Advair faces the threat of generic
competition in the years ahead.