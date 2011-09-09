GSK stops Tykerb only arm of breast cancer trial

LONDON, Sept 9 Patients in a clinical trial will stop getting GlaxoSmithKline's Tykerb breast cancer drug alone after an independent committee decided the drug was likely produce worse results that Roche's Herceptin.

The British drugmaker said in a statement the other three arms of the trial, which is designed to examine Tykerb's performance in combination with Herceptin, would continue as planned.

"The committee has indicated that the lapatinib (Tykerb)alone arm is unlikely to meet the pre-specified criteria to demonstrate non-inferiority to trastuzumab (Herceptin) alone with respect to disease-free survival," GSK said in a statement.

Both medicines are designed for women with HER2-positive breast cancer, a particularly aggressive form of the disease, and are given alongside standard chemotherapy.

