UPDATE 1-GSK stops Tykerb only arm of late-stage trial

LONDON, Sept 9 Patients in a late stage clinical
trial will stop getting GlaxoSmithKline's Tykerb breast
cancer drug alone after an independent committee decided the
drug was likely to produce worse results that Roche's
Herceptin.
Shares in GSK dropped around 0.5 percent after the news and
were trading at 1,309 pence by 1133 GMT.
The British drugmaker said the other three arms of the trial
-- which is designed to examine the performance of Tykerb, known
generically as lapatinib, in combination with Herceptin or
trastuzumab -- would continue as planned.
"The (independent data monitoring) committee has indicated
that the lapatinib alone arm is unlikely to meet the
pre-specified criteria to demonstrate non-inferiority to
trastuzumab alone with respect to disease-free survival," GSK
said in a statement on Friday.
Tykerb is marketed as Tyverb in Europe. Both it and
Herceptin are designed for women with HER2-positive breast
cancer, a particularly aggressive form of the disease, and are
given alongside standard chemotherapy.
Patients in this trial, known as ALTTO, were originally
randomised to receive either Tykerb alone, Herceptin alone,
Herceptin followed by Tykerb, or a combination of the two drugs
together.
GSK said patients assigned to the lapatinib alone arm of the
trial would discontinue the drug and discuss treatment options
with their doctors.
