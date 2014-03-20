UPDATE 1-GSK cancer vaccine fails in second study, continues trial

(Adds detail on vaccine, shares other companies)

March 20 An experimental cancer vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline has failed in a second test - this time against lung cancer - but the British group said it still hoped to find a sub-group of patients in which it would work.

Thursday's news that the MAGE-A3 therapeutic vaccine did not help patients with non-small cell lung cancer in a late-stage Phase III study is a further blow to the high-risk, high-reward project after a similar setback in melanoma in September.

Nonetheless, GSK plans to continue the clinical trial in the hope of finding a sub-population of patients that will benefit.

Vincent Brichard, head of immunotherapeutics at GSK Vaccines, said the company was disappointed by the outcome but remained committed to the project.

Shares in GSK fell by about 1 percent in early trading.

Unlike traditional preventative vaccines, the MAGE-A3 treatment is designed for people with established disease, helping their immune systems to prevent the return of disease after surgery.

Other companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche and Merck & Co, have had some recent notable successes in clinical trials of innovative drugs to boost the immune system, but GSK is still pushing the scientific boundaries with its vaccine-based approach.

Cancer vaccines have proved difficult to develop over the years.

U.S.-based Agenus has contributed technology to the GSK vaccine and its shares are sensitive to news on the project. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)