版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 20:37 BJT

Sweden approves generic copy of GSK's top lung drug

LONDON Jan 14 Sweden has followed Denmark and Germany in approving the sale of a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline's $8 billion-a-year inhaled lung drug Advair.

Britain's Vectura said on Tuesday its partner Sandoz, the generics division of Switzerland's Novartis , had received Swedish authorisation for its generic version of the drug, known as AirFluSal Forspiro.

The initial Danish green light was given to the product in December.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐