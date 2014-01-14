Sweden approves generic copy of GSK's top lung drug

BRIEF-AGCO announces passing of founder and former president, chairman and CEO
* Passing of founder and former president, chairman and CEO Robert J. Ratliff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 14 Sweden has followed Denmark and Germany in approving the sale of a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline's $8 billion-a-year inhaled lung drug Advair.
Britain's Vectura said on Tuesday its partner Sandoz, the generics division of Switzerland's Novartis , had received Swedish authorisation for its generic version of the drug, known as AirFluSal Forspiro.
The initial Danish green light was given to the product in December.
* Passing of founder and former president, chairman and CEO Robert J. Ratliff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocwen Financial says files motions for restraining orders and injunctions against Illinois and Massachusetts mortgage regulators
April 25 British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.