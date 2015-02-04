UPDATE 1-GSK gives roadmap for potential 2016 listing of HIV drugs business

* Citi, Goldman and Morgan Stanley hired on ViiV -sources
* GSK CEO sees board deciding mid-2015 on IPO plans
* Two new HIV drugs performing better than expected
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 4 GlaxoSmithKline set out a
roadmap for a potential 2016 flotation of its HIV medicines
business on Wednesday as it hired three leading banks to advise
on what would be the drug industry's largest ever initial public
share sale.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said his company would take the
next two to three months to analyse the pros and cons of an
initial public offering (IPO), as well as deciding how much of
ViiV to sell and where to list the shares.
The GSK board would then decide around mid-year whether to
go ahead with the float, allowing the company to give
shareholders an update on plans at second-quarter 2015 results.
Assuming a positive decision, the management team to take
ViiV public will be confirmed and executives will spend time
meeting would-be investors.
"They need to have time to talk to investors well in advance
of the potential flotation and by the time you've done that you
are now into 2016," Witty told reporters on a full-year results
conference call.
GSK has hired Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as
financial advisers on ViiV, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
GSK declined to comment on its advisers.
The drugmaker first announced in October it was looking to
float its fast-growing HIV drugs operation business as part of a
plan to reshape its business and Witty told Reuters earlier this
month that ViiV could serve as a model for future moves.
The British group has a stake of nearly 80 percent in ViiV
Healthcare, with Pfizer and Shionogi holding
the rest.
Analysts have anticipated a market value of between 12
billion and 18 billion pounds ($18-27 billion) for the business,
although the final price will depend on the commercial success
of ViiV's new HIV treatments.
GSK said on Wednesday that sales of two key HIV drugs,
Tivicay and Triumeq, were running at higher levels than
expected, helping push overall ViiV sales 15 percent higher to
1.5 billion pounds in 2014.
($1 = 0.6562 pounds)
