UPDATE 1-GS Caltex says to accept bids for GS Power stake by Nov 14

SEOUL/HONG KONG Nov 2 South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner GS Caltex will receive indicative bids for a 50 percent stake in its fully owned subsidiary GS Power by Nov. 14, a company spokesman said, in a deal reportedly worth up to 500 billion won ($448.9 million).

Local media reports said Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl and Japan's Chubu Electric Power had shown interest in the stake and that the deal could settle at 400 billion-500 billion won, more than four times the stake's book value of 95.43 billion won ($85.7 million).

The stake sale comes as GS is putting more focus on its mainstay petrochemical operations.

GS has already sent out information memorandums to potential investors.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is acting as the sell side advisor for GS, the spokesman added.

The stake auctioned by GS Caltex -- owned by GS Holdings Corp and Chevron Corp -- belongs to Chevron, local newspaper Chosun Ilbo said.

The spokesman declined to comment on the media reports.

GS Holdings Corp announced in October that it would set up a new holding firm owning all GS Caltex shares and controlling its energy-related operations from next year.

($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park in SEOUL and Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)