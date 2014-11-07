GT Advanced says fell victim to 'bait-and-switch' by Apple

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Apple Inc pulled a
"bait and switch" move to force GT Advanced Technologies
into a money-losing deal to supply the iPhone maker
with sapphire, according to an affidavit by a senior executive
at the company.
In documents unsealed on Friday by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Springfield, Massachusetts, GT Advanced Chief Operating
Officer Daniel Squiller says Apple offered what would have been
GT Advanced's largest sale ever and then changed the terms of
the agreement after it was too late for the smaller company to
pursue other opportunities.
GT Advanced, a maker of sapphire furnaces that supplied
sapphire material to Apple for its smartphone screens, filed for
Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 6 and refused to publicly explain
why it had imploded, citing confidentiality clauses in its Apple
contracts.
The two companies later reached a deal to part ways and
allow GT Advanced to proceed with its bankruptcy, but Judge
Henry Boroff denied requests by the companies to keep some of
the documents in the case under seal.
In a deal struck last year, GT Advanced outfitted a plant
owned by Apple in Mesa, Arizona with furnaces that it would use
to make scratch-resistant sapphire exclusively for Apple.
"With a classic bait-and-switch strategy, Apple presented
GTAT with an onerous and massively one-sided deal in the fall of
2013," Squiller wrote.
In another document unsealed on Friday, Apple called GT
Advanced's accusations "scandalous and defamatory".
At the start of negotiations, Apple offered to buy 2,600
sapphire growing furnaces from GT Advanced, which GT Advanced
would operate on behalf of Apple, the "ultimate technology
client to land," according to Squiller.
"In hindsight, it is unclear whether Apple even intended to
purchase any sapphire furnaces from GTAT," he wrote.
But after months of hard negotiating, Apple offered a deal
under which it would shift away economic risk by lending GT
Advanced the money to build the furnaces and grow the sapphire,
and then sell it exclusively to Apple for les than market value,
Squiller wrote.
GT Advanced was effectively forced to accept the unfair deal
in October 2013 because its intense negotiations with Apple had
left it unable to pursue deals with other smartphone makers, he
said.
"These statements are intended to vilify Apple and portray
Apple as a coercive bully," Apple said in its separate filing.
It said GT Advanced was eager to make a deal, and pointed to
a jump of over 20 percent in the shares of GT Advanced after it
was unveiled.
In November of last year, GT Advanced Chief Executive
Officer Tom Gutierrez told analysts on a quarterly conference
call the company was "very pleased" to have made the agreement
to supply sapphire to Apple.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)