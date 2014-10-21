Apple, GT strike deal to unseal info, shutter Arizona plant

Oct 21 Apple Inc and GT Advanced
Technologies Inc have struck an agreement to shutter
a key Arizona factory and allow the Apple supplier to explain
the circumstances leading up to its abrupt bankruptcy filing, a
lawyer for GT told a court on Tuesday.
Scant details have emerged since GT Advanced, which was to
have been a major supplier of scratch-resistant sapphire to
Apple, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 6, triggering speculation as
to what may have soured its relationship with the iPhone maker
and torpedoed its prospects.
GT Advanced has cited strict confidentiality requirements in
Apple contracts that carry fines of $50 million if violated. On
Tuesday, its lawyers told a bankruptcy hearing they had reached
an agreement with Apple that would allow them to disclose most
information pertinent to its bankruptcy.
Under that deal, the two companies had agreed to part ways,
and GT Advanced can start shuttering a plant in Mesa, Arizona
that Apple had helped finance in return for exclusive supply of
sapphire. Apple will get an undisclosed portion of the proceeds
from sales of furnaces in that plant, the lawyers said.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)