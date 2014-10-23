Apple says to keep evaluating distressed sapphire company GT Advanced

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Apple Inc said on Thursday it would keep evaluating its former supplier GT Advanced Technologies' progress on developing sapphire production and also consider other options for its plant in Mesa, Arizona.
"Apple put a lot of effort into an ambitious new sapphire manufacturing process with GTAT which is not ready for production," Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said. "We're going to continue evaluating GTAT's progress on larger sapphire boule development, as well as consider other options for the facility." (Reporting by Noel Randewich, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.