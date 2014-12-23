GT Advanced to sell its sapphire furnaces

Dec 23 GT Advanced Technologies Inc
said it is pursuing the sale of its sapphire furnaces and will
pay former partner, Apple Inc, a portion of the cash it
gets from the sale.
The furnaces were installed to make sapphire glass for
Apple, which loaned GT Advanced $439 million for the project.
GT Advanced, which invested heavily into increasing
production of sapphire materials for Apple, blamed the supply
agreement for forcing it into bankruptcy in October, a move that
shocked investors and sent its stock plummeting more than 90
percent to under $1 before Nasdaq suspended the shares.
The company's attorney Luc Despins had earlier told the
court that he anticipated each furnace would fetch at least
$500,000.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)