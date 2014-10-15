U.S. judge in GT Advanced bankruptcy questions need to seal documents

Oct 15 The judge overseeing the mysterious
bankruptcy of an Apple Inc sapphire supplier on
Wednesday voiced skepticism over the widespread sealing of
documents in the case, saying he is "not seeing the kind of
trade secrets" that would warrant sealing.
Scant information has emerged since GT Advanced Technologies
Inc filed for bankruptcy last week, wiping out most of
its market value and triggering speculation as to what may have
soured its Apple relationship and torpedoed its prospects.
Key court filings revealing the reasons for the bankruptcy,
which are routine in most Chapter 11 cases, have in this case
been filed with the court in secret. GT Advanced cited strict
confidentiality requirements in its Apple contracts which, if
violated, carry fines of $50 million.
At a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Springfield,
Massachusetts, Judge Henry Boroff told a lawyer for Apple that
the documents do not seem to contain much proprietary
information. Boroff instructed Apple to make a list by Monday of
exactly which elements of the filings are sensitive.
"I've got a foot-high stack of documents, and it can't be
that it all must be sealed," Boroff said.
The judge's comments came during a hearing that was meant to
consider a motion by GT Advanced to keep certain documents
sealed and begin the process of winding down its operations. But
those issues were postponed until next Tuesday, in light of the
recent appointment of GT Advanced's official creditors'
committee.
The committee, tasked with representing the interests of all
of the company's unsecured creditors, needs more time to get up
to speed, Luc Despins, a lawyer for GT Advanced, told the court.
Despins added that the company will cease new production of
Sapphire at its plants and will begin sending notices to
employees under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining
Notification, or WARN, Act, which requires employers to warn
workers of impending mass layoffs.
GT Advanced has said it plans to shut down a factory in
Mesa, Arizona, and cut 890 jobs.
The notices will ensure the company's WARN Act compliance,
"even though we will tell employees they should remain at the
plant in Mesa until we tell them otherwise," Despins said.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)