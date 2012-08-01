GT Advanced Technologies' 2nd-qtr beats Street estimates

* Second-quarter adj EPS $0.16
* Second-quarter revenue down 28 pct at $167.3 mln
* EPS est $0.06, rev est $114.2 mln -- I/B/E/S
* Shares up 4 pct in trading after the bell
August 1 GT Advanced Technologies Inc
reported second-quarter results that were well ahead of
analysts' estimates, boosted by a strong performance by its
polysilicon business.
The company, which makes equipment for the solar power and
LED segments, reiterated its full-year forecast.
Second-quarter net income fell to $14.8 million, or 12 cents
per share, from 52.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding items, it earned 16 cents per share.
Analysts expected a profit of 6 cents per share on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 28 percent to $167.3 million, but was ahead of
analysts' expectations of $114.2 million.
The polysilicon business contributed $53 million to the
sales despite a slowdown in the solar industry.
GT Advanced, whose fiscal year ended in March, will now
follow the calendar year when reporting results.
The company, which last year changed its name from GT Solar
International to better reflect its diversification away from
the solar industry, said in May it expected its LED equipment
business to make up 45 percent of its projected sales of $925
million to $975 million this year.
The company's shares were up about 4 percent at $5.11 in
extended trading on Wednesday. They had closed at $4.91 on
Nasdaq.