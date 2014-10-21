GT Advanced lawyer says close to deal with Apple on secrecy

Oct 21 A lawyer for Apple supplier GT
Advanced Technologies Inc told a bankruptcy court on
Tuesday the specialty glass maker was near a settlement with
the iPhone maker over access to information.
Scant information has emerged since GT Advanced filed for
bankruptcy on Oct. 6, wiping out most of its market value and
triggering speculation about what may have soured its Apple
relationship and torpedoed its prospects.
At a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Springfield,
Massachusetts, GT Advanced's lawyer, Luc Despins, said he was
"optimistic" an agreement would be reached within the next hour
or so to resolve disputes with Apple over the disclosure of
details in the case.
Key court filings revealing the reasons for the bankruptcy,
which are routine in most Chapter 11 cases, have been filed with
the court in secret. GT Advanced has cited strict
confidentiality requirements in its Apple contracts which, if
violated, carry fines of $50 million.
The two companies made a deal in November for GT Advanced to
set up a factory in Mesa, Arizona, to make scratch-resistant
sapphire glass exclusively for Apple.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)