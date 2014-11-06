GT Advanced says SEC seeking information on stock trading

Nov 6 GT Advanced Technology Inc said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sought information from the company regarding trading of its shares dating back to January 2013.

The SEC, in a letter dated Oct. 15, also asked for information on the company's sapphire business and a share offering, GT Advanced said. (1.usa.gov/1z38RkN)

GT, a former stock market darling and supplier to Apple Inc , filed for bankruptcy on Oct 6, which wiped out most of the company's market value and triggered speculation over what may have soured its relationship with the iPhone maker. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)