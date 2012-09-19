版本:
中国
2012年 9月 19日 星期三 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-GT Advanced falls in premarket after outlook

NEW YORK, Sept 19 GT Advanced Technologies Inc : * Falls 10.5 percent to $5.90 in premarket after outlook

