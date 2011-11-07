UPDATE 1-GT Advanced Technologies Q2 beats estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.29 vs est $0.25

Nov 7 GT Advanced Technologies beat analysts' estimates for the eighth straight quarter, partly helped by better performance of its polysilicon segment, sending its shares up about 6.5 percent after the bell.

The U.S. solar and LED equipment maker, previously known as GT Solar International, posted net income of $36.9 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $42.8 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the second quarter fell 6 percent to $217.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 25 cents a share on revenue of $204.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The polysilicon segment posted revenue of $98 million as the company bagged additional contacts from South Korean polysilicon producer OCI.

GT Advanced narrowed its 2012 earnings outlook to $1.45-$1.65 per share on revenue of $950 million-$1.05 billion, from its prior view of $1.50-$1.80 per share on revenue of $1-$1.1 billion.

The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company's shares rose 6.5 percent in post-market trading to $9.50 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)