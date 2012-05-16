UPDATE 1-GT Advanced results miss estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.69 vs est $0.71

May 16 U.S. solar and LED equipment maker GT Advanced Technologies posted a profit below analysts' estimates for the first time in ten quarters, hurt by a global slowdown in the photovoltaic equipment business.

The company's fourth-quarter profit rose to $79.1 million, or 65 cents per share, from $51.9 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company earned 69 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 30 percent to $353.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 71 cents per share on revenue of $393.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at about $626 million, closed at $5.32 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.