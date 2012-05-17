GT Advanced shares slip on disappointing FY outlook

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sees FY EPS $1.30-$1.40 vs est. $1.55
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct
May 17 Solar and LED equipment maker GT Advanced Technologies forecast full-year profit below analysts' estimates as the company grappled with a global slowdown in the photovoltaic equipment business.
GT Advanced shares fell 5 percent to a near two-year-low of $5.04 on the Nasdaq on Thursday morning. They were later down 4 percent at $5.10.
The company did not expect a rebound in the demand for photovoltaic equipment this year, hurt by over capacity, continued subsidy cost, potential tariffs, lower prices, and considerably weakened margins, GT Advanced CEO Tom Gutierrez said on a conference call with analysts.
For fiscal year 2013, it expects to post earnings of $1.30 to $1.40 per share. Analysts on average had been expecting $1.55 per share in profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GT Advanced said it expects revenue to grow by 6 to 12 percent for the year. Operating expenses will likely rise by 10 percent to about $165 million.
First-quarter adjusted profit was 69 cents per share, lower than analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share.
