GT Advanced Technologies to cut 25 percent of workforce

Oct 31 U.S. solar and LED equipment maker GT Advanced Technologies will slash about 25 percent its global workforce as it struggles with decreased demand for solar products.

The company had 663 full-time employee equivalents and contract personnel as of Mar. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

GT Advanced, which will report results on Nov.6, said revenue for the third quarter would be at the low end of its earlier range of $110 million to $140 million.