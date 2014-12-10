GTECH says 11.3 pct of capital exercised merger exit right

MILAN Dec 10 GTECH said on Wednesday
that shareholders representing 11.3 percent of its share capital
had exercised a withdrawal right in connection with its agreed
merger with U.S. International Game Technology.
In a statement the Italian gaming group said the shares
stemming from the exit right exercise would be offered to its
shareholders from Dec. 11 to Jan. 9, 2015.
GTECH had conditioned its merger with IGT to less than 20
percent of the group's share capital exercising the right.
The company also said it had further reduced the bridge loan
financing the acquisition to $6 billion.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)