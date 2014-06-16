版本:
2014年 6月 16日

GTECH says in talks to buy International Game Technology

MILAN, June 16 Italian lottery operator GTECH said on Monday it was in preliminary talks to buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker International Game Technology .

"This transaction could potentially involve the use of a mix of cash and equity as consideration," GTECH said, adding it did not anticipate needing a cash call to fund the acquisition.

GTECH said it had hired advisers to help it in the talks.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
