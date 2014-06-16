GTECH says in talks to buy International Game Technology

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
MILAN, June 16 Italian lottery operator GTECH said on Monday it was in preliminary talks to buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker International Game Technology .
"This transaction could potentially involve the use of a mix of cash and equity as consideration," GTECH said, adding it did not anticipate needing a cash call to fund the acquisition.
GTECH said it had hired advisers to help it in the talks.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
SAO PAULO, April 20 Vale SA's first-quarter iron ore output fell 6.7 percent as seasonal rainfalls in a fast-growing mine in northern Brazil hampered extraction and the world's No. 1 producer of the raw material sought to rein in production at low-margin facilities.
* Sherwin-Williams Co - establishing 2Q17 EPS range of $4.15 to $4.35