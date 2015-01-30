GTECH gets 4-yr financing worth 800 mln euros

Japan's Nikkei loses momentum after strong rally, Sony climbs
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
MILAN Jan 30 Italian gaming company Gtech said on Friday it had signed an agreement with banks for four-year loan financing worth 800 million euros ($908.6 million).
BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and UniCredit will provide the Italian group with two 400 million euro loans, which may be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, the company said in a statement.
GTECH is expected to complete a takeover of U.S.-based slot machine maker International Game Technology by June.
($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
May 8 A new dawn, and possibly even a franchise, await the legend of British folklore hero King Arthur.
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning