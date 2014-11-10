GTECH on track to achieve 2014 EBITDA guidance - CEO

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
MILAN Nov 10 Italian gaming company GTECH is on track to achieve its full year guidance for core profit, Chief Executive Marco Sala said on Monday during a conference call with analysts.
The group said last March it expected earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of 1.06-1.1 billion euros in 2014, up from 1.04 billion euros last year. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes