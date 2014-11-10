GTECH on track to achieve 2014 EBITDA guidance - CEO

MILAN Nov 10 Italian gaming company GTECH is on track to achieve its full year guidance for core profit, Chief Executive Marco Sala said on Monday during a conference call with analysts.

The group said last March it expected earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of 1.06-1.1 billion euros in 2014, up from 1.04 billion euros last year. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)