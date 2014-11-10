版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 01:33 BJT

GTECH on track to achieve 2014 EBITDA guidance - CEO

MILAN Nov 10 Italian gaming company GTECH is on track to achieve its full year guidance for core profit, Chief Executive Marco Sala said on Monday during a conference call with analysts.

The group said last March it expected earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of 1.06-1.1 billion euros in 2014, up from 1.04 billion euros last year. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐