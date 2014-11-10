版本:
GTECH will not achieve 2014 guidance on revenues

MILAN Nov 10 Italy's GTECH will not achieve its 2014 guidance on revenues, a manager said on Monday during a conference call on third quarter results.

The group, which is due to complete a takeover of U.S. slot-machine maker IGT next year, said last March it expected higher revenues of 3.15-3.25 billion euros for the whole year, up from 3.06 billion euros in 2013. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
