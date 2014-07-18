Shares in GTECH open 1.6 pct lower after S&P downgrade

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
MILAN, July 18 Shares in GTECH opened down 1.6 percent on Friday after Standard & Poor's cut the rating for the Italian lottery operator to "BBB-" from "BBB" following the firm's acquisition of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology for $4.7 billion.
Moody's also put the Italian company on review for a downgrade after the deal, which was announced earlier in the week.
At 0708 GMT, GTECH shares were down 0.58 percent at 18.79 euros, in line with Milan blue-chip index, which fell 0.45 percent. They earlier hit a low of 18.59 euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.