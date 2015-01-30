版本:
GTECH to issue bonds in euro and dollars for total of $5 bln

MILAN Jan 30 GTECH plans to issue senior bonds for a total of $5 billion as part of its financing for the acquisition of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology (IGT), the Italian gaming group said on Friday.

GTECH will offer senior bonds denominated both in euros and in dollars, subject to market conditions.

The Rome-based group is expected to complete the takeover of IGT by June. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
