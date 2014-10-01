UPDATE 1-GTECH to repurchase shares for up to 9.5 pct of capital

(Adds details)
MILAN Oct 1 Italian gaming group GTECH
on Wednesday announced a plan to buy back shares for
up to 9.5 percent of its capital.
In a statement the Italian lottery operator said its board
had also approved its planned cross-border merger of GTECH into
Georgia Worldwide plc.
The merger is part of plans by GTECH to acquire U.S. slot
machine maker International Game Technology, it said.
Georgia Worldwide plc will become the parent holding company
for the combined operations of the two groups when the
acquisition is completed.
The Italian group announced in July it would purchase Las
Vegas-based IGT for $4.7 billion (3.73 billion euro) to shift
its operations away from its struggling domestic market and to
become a major player in casino business.
The shares repurchase programme aims to ensure the regular
trading of GTECH shares in the event of excess volatility or
lack of liquidity on the market before the acquisition of IGT is
finalised, the Italian group said.
It added the repurchase price could not be higher than 18.44
euros per share.
(1 euro = 1.2612 US dollar)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)