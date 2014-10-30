版本:
GTECH reduces bridge loan credit facility for IGT deal

MILAN Oct 30 Italian gaming group GTECH said on Thursday it had reduced a bridge loan credit facility it used to back its buyout of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology by half a billion dollars to $10.2 billion.

GTECH's financing, which will also be used to refinance existing debt, was initially being provided by Credit Suisse, Barclays and Citigroup.

The allocation to each bank has been reduced pro-rata, it added.

