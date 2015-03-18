版本:
GTECH well positioned for the rebid of Lotto in Italy - CEO

MILAN, March 18 GTECH is well positioned for winning a renewal of the Lotto concession in Italy, the gaming group's CEO Marco Sala said on Wednesday.

The Italian company is expected to complete its merger with U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology at the beginning of April. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach)
