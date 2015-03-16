版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二

GTECH says British court clears merger with IGT

MILAN, March 16 Italian gaming company GTECH said on Monday the High Court of England and Wales had cleared its merger with International Game Technology in one of the last steps before the merger becomes effective on April 7.

The new company will have more than $6 billion in pro-forma revenues, GTECH said in mid-2014 when it announced the $4.7 billion acquisition of the Las Vegas-based group.

GTECH will merge into International Game Technology and the new entity will be headquartered in Britain.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)
