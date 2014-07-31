GTECH Q2 core earnings inch lower as sales drop slightly

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
MILAN, July 31 Italian gaming group GTECH said on Thursday core earnings inched down in the second-quarter, hit by lower sales and a strong comparison period last year that was boosted by a significant order in Canada.
The Rome-based group, which recently sealed a deal worth $4.7 billion to buy Las Vegas-based IGT, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.4 percent to 266.6 million euros ($357 million) in the second quarter. Sales fell 1.4 percent to 751.1 million euros.
The group said in March it was targeting higher revenues of 3.15-3.25 billion euros for the whole year, up from 3.06 billion euros in 2013. Core earnings are expected in the range of 1.06-1.1 billion euros in 2014.
GTECH did not comment on the guidance in Thursday's statement. ($1 = 0.7469 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.