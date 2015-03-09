版本:
Gtech core earnings up 4 pct in line with forecasts

MILAN, March 9 Italian gaming group GTECH said on Monday its core earnings last year rose 4 percent to 1.078 billion euros ($1.2 billion), in line with market expectations.

In a statement the Rome-based lottery group said it would not be making any further dividend payment for the year after having paid an interim coupon of 0.75 euros per share last January.

It said it expected to complete the acquisition of U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology on April 7, ahead of an end-June deadline.

Revenues for the year rose slightly to 3.07 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
