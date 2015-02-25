版本:
Egypt's Global Telecom says 2014 losses narrowed by 84 percent-statement

CAIRO Feb 25 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly called Orascom Telecom, reported a 2014 loss of 3.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($419.40 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Global Telecom, which is 51.9 percent owned by Russia's Vimpelcom, posted a loss of 20 billion Egyptian pounds in the previous year.

($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shadi Bushra, editing Louise Heavens)
