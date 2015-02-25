Egypt's Global Telecom says 2014 losses narrowed by 84 percent-statement

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
CAIRO Feb 25 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly called Orascom Telecom, reported a 2014 loss of 3.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($419.40 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Global Telecom, which is 51.9 percent owned by Russia's Vimpelcom, posted a loss of 20 billion Egyptian pounds in the previous year.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shadi Bushra, editing Louise Heavens)
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
