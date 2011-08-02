UPDATE 1-GT Solar wins $55 mln order from Asia

* Says order from new customer

* says order included in backlog for Q1, 2012 (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Solar and LED equipment maker GT Solar International Inc said it received an order worth $55.1 million from a new customer in Asia for polysilicon production equipment.

The order is included in the company's backlog for the first quarter of 2012, which ended on July 2, 2011, the Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said.

GT Solar shares were trading up 2 percent before the bell on Tuesday. They have shed about 21 percent of their value after touching a life-high on July 5, when the company bagged an order worth $82 million.

In June, GT Solar received its largest ever order -- worth $460.4 million -- from a Chinese customer for its furnaces used in sapphire production.

In May, the company had said it expected to book a majority of its new orders in the second quarter and upped its earnings, revenue and margin outlook for fiscal 2012. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)