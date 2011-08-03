UPDATE 1-GT Solar profit tops Wall St view, shares rise

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q2 EPS 41 cents vs Wall St view of 31 cents
* Revenue up 71 percent to $231.1 million
* Shares rise 4.1 pct in post-market trading
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Solar equipment maker GT Solar International Inc SOLR.O on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and said its backlog of orders had risen to record levels, lifting its share price.
Net income for the fiscal first-quarter ended July 2 was $52.1 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with $16.5 million, or 11 cents per share, a year ago.
Wall Street analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 71 percent to $231.1 million. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $225.98 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GT Solar, which has booked a string of contract wins this year, said its backlog at the end of the quarter was $2.3 billion.
Shares rose 4.1 percent in post-market trading to $13.60.
(Reporting by Matt Daily and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
