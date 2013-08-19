CORRECTED-GTx says muscle drug fails in late-stage trials

(Corrects the number of patients to "about 650" from "about 325")

Aug 19 GTx Inc said its experimental drug to treat muscle wasting in cancer patients was not effective in improving body mass in late-stage trials.

A 3-mg dose of the drug, enobosarm, was tested on about 650 patients with non-small cell lung cancer - the most common form of lung cancer.

There is no approved cure for cancer-induced muscle wasting which causes decreased physical function, fatigue and weight loss. (Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)