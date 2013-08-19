CORRECTED-GTx says muscle drug fails in late-stage trials

BRIEF-FairPoint says about 96 pct of shareholders approve merger with Consolidated Communications
* FairPoint Communications and Consolidated shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger
(Corrects the number of patients to "about 650" from "about 325")
Aug 19 GTx Inc said its experimental drug to treat muscle wasting in cancer patients was not effective in improving body mass in late-stage trials.
A 3-mg dose of the drug, enobosarm, was tested on about 650 patients with non-small cell lung cancer - the most common form of lung cancer.
There is no approved cure for cancer-induced muscle wasting which causes decreased physical function, fatigue and weight loss. (Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BRASÍLIA, March 28 Hong Kong said on Tuesday it has lifted a ban on the import of Brazilian meat, removing one of the last blanket bans by a major importer, but strong words from an EU commissioner visiting Brazil suggests the scandal over health standards is not over yet.
* Says "disappointed" with the office of comptroller of currency's final rating of bank