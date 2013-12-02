UPDATE 1-Guangzhou R&F Properties buys sites in Malaysia for $1.4 bln

By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG Dec 2 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
has bought six sites in Malaysia's Johor Bahru for
HK$10.8 billion ($1.4 billion), the largest investment by a
mainland Chinese developer in the southern state near Singapore.
Mainland developers, including China Vanke Co Ltd
and Xinyuan Real Estate Co, are looking
abroad and chasing wealthy Chinese who are buying apartments in
countries with sizeable Chinese migrant communities such as
Malaysia and Australia, analysts say.
In 2012, Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
said it was buying 11 hectares of prime waterfront
land in an industrial zone in southern Malaysia for almost 1
billion ringgit ($323 million), which marked the largest
investment by a mainland developer in the state at the time.
Guangzhou R&F Properties said on Monday the land, with an
area of approximately 116 acres, will be used for commercial and
residential development purposes.
The developer has been exploring opportunities to expand its
property development projects outside China at a time when
prices in major cities on the mainland are soaring, prompting
tightening measures in some areas.
Shares in the company fell 2.3 percent on Monday morning,
lagging a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark Hand Seng Index
.