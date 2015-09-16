Phoenix Group in talks with Cinven to buy Guardian Financial - Sky News

Sept 16 Phoenix Group Holdings,
Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds, is in talks
to buy smaller rival Guardian Financial Services in a deal that
could cost over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News said
on Wednesday.
Phoenix has held tentative talks with Guardian Financial's
owner Cinven, the private equity firm, about a deal that would
create a 70 billion-pound asset manager, Sky said, citing people
close to the situation. (bit.ly/1KS79g8)
Swiss Re AG's closed life funds arm, Admin Re, is
also among companies eyeing the takeover of Guardian Financial,
Sky said.
Cinven declined to comment. No one at Phoenix or Admin Re
could immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.6457 pounds)
