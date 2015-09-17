UPDATE 2-UK's Phoenix Group in talks to acquire Guardian Financial

(Adds analyst's comments, details around possible pricing,
By Esha Vaish and Carolyn Cohn
Sept 17 Phoenix Group Holdings,
Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new
customers, is in talks to buy Guardian Financial Services, it
said on Thursday, although analysts say uncertainty over new
capital requirements for European insurers could delay any
agreement.
The move comes as life insurers in the UK are also having to
adapt to an overhaul of taxation rules which effectively give
retirees more control over their pension pots, no longer
compelling them to buy annuities on retirement.
Shares in Phoenix, which makes money by buying up closed
life books and running them more efficiently, rose as much as
4.8 percent to 902.5 pence after it confirmed a media report on
Wednesday, before slipping back to trade at 867.5 pence by 1215
GMT.
The company said it was evaluating a bid for Guardian
Financial, currently owned by private equity firm Cinven
, as one of a number of further "consolidation
opportunities" in the UK closed life sector.
It has in the past paid around 70-80 percent of embedded
value (EV) for acquisitions, analysts said, implying a price tag
of between 1.89 billion pounds and 2.16 billion pounds for
Guardian Financial, which last reported an EV of 2.7 billion
pounds, similar to that of Phoenix.
EV is a standard industry measure that includes the net
present value of estimated future profits from an insurance
portfolio and the net asset value attributable to shareholders.
If finalised, this could be the third big deal this year in
the UK life insurance market after Aviva's acquisition of
Friends Life and the merger of Just Retirement and
Partnership Assurance.
"We view Guardian Financial as well managed and would
represent a transformational deal for Phoenix ... the issue is
whether Cinven would accept the level of discount implied in the
current rating of Phoenix," Shore Capital analysts said in a
client note.
A takeover of Guardian would bring assets worth about 18
billion pounds to Phoenix, adding to its assets under management
of 52 billion pounds, according to its website.
The deal would also boost its cash generation, substantially
lift its dividend and buys back assets it was forced to sell to
Guardian in 2012 when it had to reduce its debts.
However, the conclusion of any talks are expected by
analysts to have to await clarification from regulators on the
precise impact of the European Union's new Solvency II capital
adequacy rules on providers of savings products which promise
certain levels of return.
"I think (Solvency II is) part of the reason Phoenix sold
annuities to Guardian Assurance in the first place. So why would
they want to buy it back if the Solvency II treatment is quite
harsh?" Canaccord Genuity analyst Ming Zhu said.
"To get something solid done on the deal, I think, in terms
of the timeline, they would really have to have more clarity on
Solvency II," she said.
In addition Phoenix -- which reported a 49 percent fall in
its first-half operating profit -- would have to raise debt or
equity capital from the market for such a large purchase.
Analyst Zhu estimated that the company has about 300 million
pounds of cash for acquisitions.
Phoenix could also see some bidding competition from Swiss
Re AG's closed life funds arm, Admin Re, said Sky
News, which first reported on the possible deal.
