Guardian Life explores sale of RS Investments, sources say

June 25 Guardian Life Insurance Company of
America is looking to sell RS Investments, its San
Francisco-based asset management business, according to two
sources familiar with the situation.
The New York-based insurance company has tapped Morgan
Stanley to find a buyer for the business, which has $20 billion
in assets under management, according to the sources.
It could not be determined how much Guardian was seeking for
the business or which parties were bidding.
Officials at Guardian Life, RS Investments and Morgan
Stanley declined to comment.
RS Investments has 25 mutual funds with a total of $14.6
billion in assets under management, according to Morningstar.
Seven of the 22 funds with a three-year track record and four of
the 20 funds with a five-year track record have returned among
the top quartile of their categories, according to Morningstar.
However, the firm does have some strong-performing small cap
equity funds.
Two of its top-performing funds, the $90 million RS Small
Cap Equity Fund and the $2.4 billion RS Small Cap
Growth Fund have ranked in the top decile of their
categories for the past one, three and five years, according to
Morningstar.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bernadette Baum)